On The Road by Brent Curtis

This week I had the opportunity to talk to some moms who were watching construction projects with their children. I have seen this before at a variety of sites, always a safe distance away and always with the children well in hand. It reminded me of my sister taking her two boys to watch the “diggers” work on the roads in Montpelier. On one side of the intersection, men and women in bright colored vests, dump trucks and backhoes. On the other side, children sitting with mom steering imaginary vehicles while imitating the sound of the motors. Leave it to a mom to figure out a half full sippy cup, a snack, hugs and a few tons of heavy equipment can make for some fun before naptime.

Interstates

I-89 In Middlesex, drivers should expect daily northbound and southbound lane closures and slower speed limits near the US 2 overpass.

Around the Region

Montpelier: Night work on State Street continues. Day work will continue on Northfield Street. Daily roadwork on Northfield Street will extend from Memorial Drive to Derby Drive through October. Northfield Street will be open to local traffic only.

US 2 in Middlesex has a bridge replacement project affecting traffic. Alternating one-lane traffic should be expected again this week. Expect delays.

US 302 at the Barre/Berlin town line has a nighttime paving project this week. Milling will continue on US 302/Washington Street to Poulin Auto and VT 14/South Main Street to Jockey Hollow. Alternating one-lane traffic will cause delays in these work zones.

VT 100B in Moretown has that long-term bridge project with traffic signals and one lane.

VT 63 in Berlin and Barre Town has a resurfacing project with lane closures. Expect delays.

VT 64 has a paving project that is causing delays.

VT 12A from Granville Town Line to Northfield has a road improvement project affecting traffic. Look for multiple work zones in this 9 mile project. Watch for gravel surfaces that could puncture tires and damage windshields if motorists do not exercise caution. Expect delays.

Safe Travels!

Brent Curtis is the Public Outreach Coordinator for the Agency of Transportation. Brent.curtis@vermont.gov