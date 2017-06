by Nona Estrin

Finally! Summer in earnest! A broad-winged hawk’s high, lilting kee-liee! overhead, as it wheels above its nest territory with great arcs in the morning sky. At the yellow-spotted salamander’s vernal pool, larval stage wigglers, too big and too long-tailed for frogs or toads, swim lazily in a shaft of sunlight from the hardwood canopy. Mowing is underway, and the smell of late lilacs mingles with cut grass.