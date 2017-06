by Nona Estrin

A week of rains, soaking in. Again! And the rivers and ponds, the lakes and puddles fill up once more and spill over once again. Luckily, this comes as birds are brooding eggs, not trying to feed insects to a handful of nestlings. And luckily, we started this year with a dry earth, low levels in all the ponds and a water table that was threatening to cause more empty wells again this year. But the sun and warmth! How we miss it and long for it to return!