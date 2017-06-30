Mother Nature Wins Again at Thunder Road

by Michael Stridsberg

BARRE – Mother Nature was declared the winner once again at Barre’s Thunder Road on Friday, June 30, as a rainy forecast has forced the postponement of Community College of Vermont Night for a second time. A make-up date for the event will be announced in the near future.

With the postponement, the next event on the Thunder Road schedule is the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular on Monday, July 3. The Thunder Road Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, and Allen Lumber Street Stocks will all be on the card, while the 2nd Annual Vermont Brewer’s Cup originally planned as part of Coomunity College of Vermont Night has also been added to the program. The evening will conclude with a dazzling fireworks display presented by Northstar Fireworks.

Post time is 7 p.m. for Monday’s Aubuchon Holiday Spectacular. The pit gates open at 4 p.m. and the general admission gates open at 5:15 p.m. Admission for the action-packed program is $12 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $25 for a family of four (2 adults and 2 kids).

For more information contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963,media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.