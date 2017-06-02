Montpelier Announces Flag Design Finalists and Opens Voting on Website

The City of Montpelier, Vermont has announced the three finalists for the contest to design the new flag for the nation’s smallest state capital. An ad hoc working group selected the finalists from among the 62 submissions received from across the country. Designers were referred to a 2015 TED talk from flag expert Roman Mars which referenced the current Montpelier flag, and finalists were selected with an eye towards the standards as laid out by Mr. Mars.

The final design winner will be selected through an online vote open to all members of the public within and outside the capital city, and is being coordinated through the office of the City Clerk. Voting is currently open, and will close June 26th at 12:01 AM. The winning flag will be unfurled during the city’s Independence Day celebration on July 3rd.

The designers of the final entries are Julian Kelly of Montpelier, Robert Hitzig of Montpelier, and Chet Larrow of Baltimore, MD. Designers will not be identified with their entries until voting has closed.

The URL of the contest page is http://www.montpelier-vt.org/941/FLAG-CONTEST. In order to minimize multiple voting by the same person, voting participants will be asked to register an account on the city webpage. The information recorded will not be used for other purposes, and is only collected as a means of enhancing the integrity of the voting process.