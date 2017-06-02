Hunger Mt. Coop: Spike In Sr. Discounts Poses Quandary — Seeking Community Input

by Carla Occaso

MONTPELIER — In the past seven years, members 65 and over enrolling in the senior discount program have sharply driven up the Hunger Mountain Coop membership discount program in a way that is upsetting the fiscal applecart. So co-op leadership is seeking a solution.

“This has a direct impact on our co-op’s financial health,” according to a report issued by Hunger Mountain Coop May 26. “A steering committee made up of members and staff is assisting the management team with their research. The committee launched a Co-op Conversation series over the winter to get your ideas and opinions about how to address these concerns moving forward.”

There are four categories of people who get a 6 percent member discount: council member, working members, Co-op Cares and senior discounts. While the first three have remained stable, senior membership has rapidly shot up. This sudden unplanned spike is affecting the overall bottom line of the community’s longstanding food cooperative.

According to an article published by The Bridge in February, “From 2009 to 2016, the dollars devoted to the co-op’s membership discount programs have more than doubled from about $100,000 in 2009 to $211,030 in 2016. And of particular note is this, the Senior Discount category that was one-third of the total member discount program in 2009 has dramatically increased to almost two-thirds or 65 percent of the total member discount dollars in 2016.”

So, what to do? Stop the senior discount program? No. Hunger Mountain leadership has reached out to the community to come up with a way to curtail further damage.

Based on the winter’s Co-op Conversations, researchers found out that many people would like to increase “access and affordability to co-op products for a wider segment” of the community — in other words, give discounts based on need rather than age. They came up with several options, but not a consensus on how to achieve this. But in any case, any change would be phased in gradually.

Guiding principles are to stabilize the discount program to make it more predictable, modify eligibility to slow the growth of senior discounts and increase the number of lower income discounts and proceed in incremental steps.

The committee put together six recommendations. First, reduce the senior discount from 6 percent to 5 percent starting October 1 of this year. Second, maintain the senior discount program for those current members and any members who turn 65 before July 1, 2018. Third, expand the number of people eligible for Co-op Cares program. Fourth, offer anyone in the senior discount program the option of opting out to increase the pool of money for low income shoppers. Fifth, establish an annual percentage that member-owner discounts should not exceed. And sixth, ask all member-owners if they will provide their birth date to Hunger Mountain Coop.

The coop is seeking input from the community. If you are interested, you can sign up to be interviewed at info@hungermountain.coop. Or take our survey in an upcoming eNewsletter, in-store and online. In addition, you can send emails to info@hungermountain.coop or drop comments in the suggestion box near the co-op’s exit. Or simply call Co-op General Manager Kari Bradley at 262-3219.

Or you can attend a meeting. Contact the co-op at info@hungermountain.coop or 262-3202 to find out more. Meeting schedule:

Community Forum June 6, 5 – 6:30 p.m. Kellogg-Hubbard Library

Small Group Discussion June 7, noon – 1 p.m. Co-op Community Room

Small Group Discussion June 15, 5 – 6 p.m. Co-op Community Room