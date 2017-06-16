HEARD ON THE STREET: 6.15.17

Law To Protect Vulnerable Adults Enacted

MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in May designed to help Vermonters with long-term care needs and protect vulnerable adults from financial exploitation. The new law updates the Long-Term Care Ombudsman statute to conform to the Older Americans Act. The law also creates a civil private right of action for vulnerable adults who have been subjected to financial exploitation.

Advocates and the Office of the Attorney General supported amending the new law to include provisions allowing financially exploited vulnerable adults to seek relief in civil court.

“Vermont has a long, proud tradition of protecting its vulnerable citizens,” said Attorney General T.J. Donovan. “We are pleased to have contributed to the passage of this important legislation,” he said.

The bill was sponsored by Vermont House Representatives Democrat Ann Pugh, Chittenden 7-2; Progressive Sandy Haas, Windsor-Rutland; Republican Francis McFaun, Washington-2; Democrat Chip Troiano, Caledonia-2; and Democrat Theresa Wood, Washington-Chittenden. The sections regarding protection of vulnerable adults from financial exploitation take effect immediately.

Senior Activity Center Heading To Fenway — Seeking More Participants

MONTPELIER — Play ball! The Montpelier Senior Activity Center is preparing to head for Fenway Park in Boston June 25. There is still room for a about a dozen more people. This is your chance to cheer on the Boston Red Sox in person. The event is open to the public. Call 223-2518 for more information.

Where is Oracle?

MONTPELIER — The “ORACLE” high tech company based in California — formerly with an office at 7 Court St., 4th floor in Montpelier, seems to have disappeared. The sign is no longer affixed to the building located at 7 Court St., 4th Floor. Numerous calls to the Oracle corporate offices in California, New York and New England either yielded no information or went unanswered.

Splash Into Summer

MONTPELIER — The Montpelier Public Pool on Elm Street opened June 10. Summer day camp programs start June 19 at the Pavilion just behind the pool. The Recreation Department is expecting about 72 children each week to participate, and will have about nine counselors on site. This is also a day care program licensed by the state. Since the school year doesn’t end until June 22, the summer’s revenues could be impacted (this will impact swim lesson revenues, as well), according to the City Manager’s report. Call 223-2518 to sign up for camp and swimming lessons.

On the week of June 12–16, the pool will be open 3 to 6 p.m. Thereafter, Monday through Friday will be afternoon general swim from 1 to 4:15 p.m., and a varied schedule for evening family swim. Saturday and Sunday general swim will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and family swim from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Fees vary by age, residency and activity.

Social Justice Exhibit at Goddard College

PLAINFIELD — An art exhibit titled “Social Justice in Race, Gender, Immigration, and the Environment” will be displayed at the Eliot Pratt Center at Goddard College in Plainfield from Friday, June 23 through Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

The exhibit includes 21 Vermont artists working in a variety of media, including clay, paper, painting, stone, assemblage, metal, photography and drawing. Also included is a large selection of photographs of recent marches, vigils and demonstrations by Terry J. Allen, displayed along with ephemera from those events.

Curator Janet Van Fleet is still accepting loans or donations of signs, which can be brought to the Goddard Gallery on Tuesday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, or contact janetvanfleet@fairpoint.net to make other arrangements.

The gallery, located in the college’s library building, is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clerk/Treasurer’s Office — Limited Services During June 20 Election

MONTPELIER — The City Clerk’s and Treasurer’s office announced that its procedures surrounding the coming June 20 Special City Meeting election will mirror other elections in Montpelier.

First, this means that the Clerk’s office will be open for early voting on Saturday June 17 for four hours (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) for residents who would like to cast ballots prior to Special Election Day. The Clerk’s office encourages citizens to take advantage of early voting to avoid lines on June 20. If Saturday hours are inconvenient, ballots can be cast during regular business hours up until the Special Election Day (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday).

Second, the Clerk’s office will offer limited services on Tuesday, June 20 so staff can focus on voting. Payments (such as parking tickets, utility and tax bills, etc.) will be accepted, but all other functions (such as document recording, access to city land records or vital records — including certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates, dog licensing, marriage licensing, catering requests, state park passes, etc.) will not be available, and will resume Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

The City has a drop box located to the left of the back door to City Hall. Also, there is no longer a voter registration deadline prior to the election, as citizens can register on the day of the vote and participate. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trash Tramp Rescues and Police Dispatcher Shelters Baby Bird

MONTPELIER — A tiny baby bird, nestled in a nest of shredded affidavits and restraining orders, spent a couple of hours safely at the Montpelier Police Department June 6.

Anne Ferguson, head of the Trash Tramps — a volunteer group that meets every Tuesday to pick up litter around the city — said she found the bird while she was picking up cigarette butts in front of Pho Thai Express on Main Street. Its siblings were found dead.

Dispatcher Sharon Olson kept the bird safe while Ferguson figured out what to do with her little ward. She and her partner made arrangements to connect with the Vermont Institute of Natural Science — also bird rescuers. Rather than keep the bird overnight, Ferguson decided to take quick action. She sent a note by email to The Bridge, “When I heard how frequently young birds need to be fed I knew there was no time to lose so I drove him to VINS. He is a two-week-old house finch, he is going to be fine. Having the safe and relatively quiet time with Sharon at the police station was a lifesaver for him.”

About finches from the Audubon Field Guide: “Habitat: Cities, suburbs, farms, canyons. Original habitat was probably streamside trees and brush in dry country, woodland edges, chaparral, other semi-open areas. Now most commonly associated with humans in cities, towns, and farmland, especially in areas with lawns, weedy areas, trees, buildings. Avoids unbroken forest or grassland.”

Moose, dogs, cats and baby birds — there is no end to the unusual animal calls the Montpelier Police Department has responded to in recent months.