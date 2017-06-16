Get Ready For The Breeze, A For Youth, By Youth Publication

The Bridge is continuing its commitment to supporting youth journalism. The Breeze, a by-youth-for-youth publication of The Bridge, will return this summer as a stand alone issue on July 6. During the past couple of summers, with the support of staff at The Bridge, local youth have published The Breeze as a stand alone issue or as a supplement in regular issues of the paper. Past contributors to The Breeze have ranged in age from elementary school students to post-college aged youth. The publication is an opportunity for youth to get workforce training in journalism. Youth have done everything from writing to photographing to editing to fundraising for The Breeze.

View past issues of The Breeze at:

tinyurl.com/TheBreeze2015

tinyurl.com/TheBreezeJune2016

tinyurl.com/TheBreezeAugust2016

There are numerous ways to get involved in The Breeze.

If you consider yourself a youth (we don’t define age limits) submit content to be published in The Breeze. We are seeking local news articles, profiles, essays, poems, short fiction pieces, book and film reviews and opinion pieces. We are seeking images for the publication. Submit your photographs, drawings, and other images, to be paired with a written piece that you or someone else submits or as stand alone images. Past issues have also included photo essays, original coloring pages, quizzes, crossword puzzles and more. We welcome your ideas and submissions.

You can submit written or visual content you have already completed, or work with us to choose a topic and create new content. We are here to help you along the way as you work on submissions.

You can also help by recruiting other contributors, editing and proofreading content or fundraising.

If you feel you have aged out of the youth category, tell the youth in your life about this opportunity.

The Bridge is in the midst of a spring fundraiser. If you have not yet donated to The Bridge, or would like to support The Breeze specifically, please consider making a donation. Make checks payable to The Bridge, and include “The Breeze” in the memo. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1143, Montpelier, VT 05601 or drop off your donation at our office, located on the main level of Stone Science Hall at Vermont College of Fine Arts, 62 Ridge St., Montpelier. Online donations can be made at montpelierbridge.com

If you are a business owner, consider sponsoring The Breeze.

Contact Carla at The Bridge, 223-5112 ext. 14, and we can find a level of sponsorship that works for you.

Your support makes publishing The Breeze possible.

Most importantly, pick up a copy of The Breeze when it hits newsstands on July 6 and let us know what you think!

The final deadline to submit content is Friday, June 30.

Depending on the number of submissions we receive, we cannot guarantee that all submitted content will be published in the July 6 issue of The Breeze. Any unpublished content may appear in a later issue of The Bridge and/or online.

Direct your questions and ideas, and submit all content to Managing Editor of The Breeze, Julia Barstow, at jbarstow@bennington.edu

Sincerely,

Julia Barstow

Julia Barstow studied photography and journalism, among other disciplines, at Bennington College, where she graduated in 2016. She first began working at The Bridge in December 2013 as a student intern. Since then, Julia has filled numerous roles at The Bridge. She was a contributor to The Breeze in both 2015 and 2016; worked to organize and develop the February 2, 2017 issue of The Bridge, largely focused on climate change and climate justice activism; contributed stories and photographs to The Bridge; assisted The Bridge in fundraising efforts; and worked in other capacities. Julia is excited to be the Managing Editor of this summer’s by youth for youth publication, The Breeze, and looks forward to working with other youth on the publication. You can contact Julia at jbarstow@bennington.edu or call The Bridge at 802-223-5112