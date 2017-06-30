The City of Montpelier will be celebrating Independence Day with a host of special events that will take place on Monday July 3rd, 2017. There will be a one mile foot race that will start at 6 p.m. with the parade immediately following. The fireworks display over the State House will begin at 9:30 p.m.The parade route starts at the Main Street roundabout and concludes on State Street, east of Bailey Avenue. In order to accommodate these events, the following traffic and parking restrictions will be in place:

-Parking during the day on July 3rd will be prohibited for parts of the Meadow neighborhood in order to accommodate parade staging (No Parking Signs will be placed on the affected streets)

-Parking along the parade route (Main Street and State Street) will be prohibited starting at 11 a.m.

-State Street, between Taylor Street and Bailey Avenue, will close at 1 p.m. (vehicles will be able to leave the state parking lots via the Bailey Avenue end of State Street)

-A general information and public safety tent will be set-up on the lawn next to the Pavilion building located at 109 State Street

-Here is a link for parking and shuttle information:

http://www.montpelieralive. org/157/Parking-Shuttle- Service

The Montpelier Police Department encourages parents to keep a close watch on young children in order to prevent them from getting separated in the crowd. In the event that a parent and child become separated, they should notify police and then go to the public safety/information tent for re-unification assistance.

Everyone’s safety is our priority and the police ask that if you see something that appears suspicious to let the nearest police officer know right away.