Caballero Back in Vermont Facing Second Degree Murder Charge

by Carla Occaso

BARRE — Murder suspect Jayveon Caballero, 30, of Barre, was ordered to be held without bail May 22, according to Washington County State’s Attorney Scott Williams. Proceedings were held at the Vermont Superior Court — Criminal Division in Barre.

Caballero was extradited back to Vermont over the weekend of May 20 to face charges of murder stemming from the Jan. 22 homicide of Markus Austin, 33, in Montpelier, according to a joint report issued by the Vermont State Police, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Montpelier Police Department.

Caballero was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 20 years to life without parole. He will appear again in court May 26 where it will be decided “whether the state’s evidence is strong enough for a continued hold without bail,” Williams said. If it is granted, bail will be set at $500,000.

Caballero was apprehended May 4 in Deltona, FLA, after months on the run following the shooting death of Austin in the parking lot of Austin’s Montpelier apartment on Barre Street. Caballero quickly fled the scene — and the state — causing a multi-agency law enforcement manhunt that began January 22. The U.S. Marshal Florida/Caribbean Fugitive Task Force finally caught up with Caballero at a relative’s home. Also with him was his girlfriend, Desiree Cary, 22, of Barre.

Cary had been at the center of the incident, according to several witnesses who were with both Caballero and Austin in the hours before the shooting, which followed an early morning brawl in the parking lot at Gusto’s Bar in Barre at around closing time. Many people were involved in the melee. Court records state that witnesses report Austin assaulted Cary, who sustained injuries severe enough to merit medical attention. Caballero then became increasingly agitated before eventually showing up at Austin’s parking lot to lie in wait.

“I think law enforcement did a really nice job investigating this case. There is motive, means and opportunity, and while no one has yet been asked to look at a photo lineup, we did have a witness,” Williams said. That witness saw the shooting, described a car very similar to the one owned by Caballero and remembered two characters from Caballero’s license plate.

In addition, Caballero has been ordered to provide DNA for testing. Investigators already collected DNA from a cigarette, possibly smoked by Caballero just before the killing. “I believe that DNA is going to be a match to Mr. Caballero,” Williams said.

Montpelier Police Department Chief Anthony Facos was at the arraignment along with Captain J.P. Sinclair, Lieutenant Todd Baxter and Detective Sergeant Zach Zorn — all of the Vermont State Police. They all collaborated to lead an ongoing investigation following the incident.

Even though Caballero’s extradition and arraignment could be seen as a victory for local law enforcement, State’s Attorney Williams said the overall situation gave him no pleasure. “I am very plugged into the community. I know Caballero. People who know him said he has to be held accountable for whatever he did, but he’s a good guy …(even though) he has violent behavior in his background.” Caballero has a year-and-a-half-year-old child who won’t see her father very often. The situation was also a tragedy for Austin’s young son and girlfriend. There’s also the loss to Caballero’s mother.

“There is no win here now, and it is such a stupid, stupid thing,” said Williams.