“Age out Loud” Comedic Stories at the Barre Opera House on Friday June 9 will benefit the Central Vermont Council on Aging

BARRE — Central Vermont Council on Aging is hosting “Age Out Loud”, an evening of comedic storytelling on Friday June 9, 7:30 at the Barre Opera House. Join award winning popular Moth style storytellers, Susanne Schmidt and Kevin Gallagher for an evening of funny, warm stories about families and aging with special local guests, Willem Lange and Nona Estrin. Please buy tickets ahead of time online as they may not be available at the door (www.barreoperahouse.org/ageoutloud.)

This event also features a silent auction and an Art of Creative Aging exhibit in the lobby of the Barre Opera House. Doors open at 6:30pm with music by Art Zorn, piano and Denise Ricker, flute. Online auction bidding is open at www.biddingowl/CVCOA and features many original works of art.

Held in celebration of Older Americans Month, Age Out Loud has been made possible in part by generous sponsorship from Thom and Karen Lauzon, TLC Homecare & Nursing, Eternity Web, National Life Group, Washington Electric Coop, Hannaford Supermarkets, Westview Meadows, The Gary Residence, Times Argus and Burlington Free Press. CVCOA thanks our many generous sponsors for their support.

Central Vermont Council on Aging’s mission is to support Central Vermonters to age with dignity and choice. We serve 54 towns in Central Vermont. Visit the CVCOA website at www.cvcoa.org or call the Senior HelpLine at 1-800-642-5119. CVCOA is located at 59 North Main Street, Suite 200 in Barre with regional offices located in Morrisville, Randolph, South Royalton, Rochester and Waterbury.