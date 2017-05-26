VTrans Set to Start Barre City Paving Project

The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) is moving forward with the paving project in Barre City. The project extends along US 302 and VT 14 within the Barre City limits. Kubricky Construction Corp was the low bid contractor awarded the project. Work on the project is expected to start on May 30th. Project completion is scheduled for the end of September 2017.

Most of the work will be performed at night between the hours of 7:00 pm and 6:30 am in all locations. Night construction will include milling, paving of two courses of new pavement, line striping, adjusting utility manhole and drainage structures and replacement of the handicap sidewalk ramps located at various crosswalk approaches.

Day work may also occur to adjust manhole and drainage structures and replace the handicap sidewalk ramps at crosswalk approaches in areas where traffic will not be impacted. Guardrail work may also occur during daytime work hours.

Street parking will be prohibited within active construction zones. As the construction operations progress and work is completed, parking spots will be reopened. Street parking will be open when no work is occurring.

As part of this project, the rail crossing on Willey Street and VT 14/So. Main Street are scheduled to be upgraded. This work is expected to occur over two separate weekends in July. More information will be released when the dates are confirmed.

Project locations within the Barre City Limits:

US 302/North Main Street from Berlin/Barre City line east through the downtown and continuing on US 3O2/Washington Street to the Barre City/Barre Town Line near Poulin Auto in East Barre.

VT 14/Maple Ave from the intersection with US 302/VT 62 north to just beyond Hope Cemetery.

VT 14/South Main Street from US 302/Main Street south to Lowry’s Auto in South Barre.

Weekly construction updates will be emailed and posted on Barre City’s Front Porch Forum. Updates will also be posted on http://roadworkupdates.com/ – “Barre City Resurfacing” Page. The first weekly update will be issued on Thursday, May 25, 2017 with details of the work plan for the first week of work.

To sign up to receive weekly updates email-jfp1999@myfairpoint.net with “Barre City Paving” in the subject line. Provide your name, street address and email address in the body.

Contact Francine Perkins, Project Outreach Coordinator, at 802-479-6994 with any questions or comments.