Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 19

Nineteenth week of the 2017 Vermont legislative session May 17, 2017. State House Info – Tulip beds in front of the State House. Press segments with Governor Phil Scott, Paul Heintz, including signing of the Media Shield Law. Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe press conference about state budget impasse.

View at: https://vimeopro.com/vtvt/underthegoldendome2017/video/217929064