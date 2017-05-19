Free, Independent & Local
Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 16
Sixteenth week of the 2017 Vermont legislative session April 26, 2017. State House Info – Speaker Portrait Hallway. Interview segments with Rep. Helen Head, Rep. Jim Harrison, Rep. Jay Hooper, Sen. Alice Nitka
View at:
https://vimeopro.com/vtvt/
underthegoldendome2017/video/
214963558
