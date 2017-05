The Friends of the Vermont State House present “Storytelling.” Stories inspired by happenings at the Vermont State House and beyond.

Introduction by Alison Clarkson and emceed by David Schütz with stories told by Willem Lange, Tom Slayton, Kiah Morris, Tom Harty, Heidi Tringe, Tom Stevens, and Howard Coffin. Presented at Farmers’ Night at the Vermont State House in Montpelier, VT on April 12, 2017.