State of Vermont to Auction Surplus Vehicles & Equipment Saturday, May 13

The State of Vermont will hold their annual Surplus Asset Live Public Auction on Saturday, May 13 at the State of Vermont Central Garage at 1756 US Route 302, Berlin, Vermont. Gates will open for registration at 8: 00 am. The auction begins at 10:00 am and will continue until all properties are sold.

Issued by The Department of Buildings and General Services, over 240 State vehicles and equipment will be up for public auction to the highest bidders. . The State claims this will be their largest live public auction to date, featuring an array of items including: cars, dump trucks, pickups, golf carts plows, boats, tires and heavy equipment.

State Surplus Auctions are a way for States to recoup some of the funds they originally invested in the equipment. Money collected from the May 13 auction will go back to the State’s funds to help the Transportation Agency replenish its fleet. State officials are hopeful some of the auction items will be put back into service in communities in Vermont.

The company spearheading the auction is Auctions International, will hold an inventory preview event Friday, May 12 from 11:00 am-3:00 pm and Saturday May 13th from 8:00 am -10:00 am At that time, interested bidders can preview the inventory and pre-register for the auction on Saturday, May 13 which starts promptly at 10:00 am.

All items will be sold “as is.” Cash, check and credit cards are all accepted forms of payment. All transactions must be paid in full by the conclusion of the auction. This event will take place rain or shine.

A complete photo gallery of the list of the items up for auction can be found at www.auctionsinternational.com