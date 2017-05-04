Police Catch Accused Montpelier Murderer 

DELTONA, FLORIDA — Today, May 4, authorities in Deltona, Florida located and arrested Jayveon Caballero, 29 of Barre. Caballero was sought in connection with the early morning January 22homicide of Markus Austin in Montpelier. U.S. Marshal’s worked in conjunction with Vermont State Police, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department and the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force to identify Caballero’s location and affect the arrest. Extradition proceedings are underway to return Caballero to Vermont to face Second Degree Murder charges in this case. Bail has previously been set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Background from Major Glenn Hall, Criminal Division Commander re: Homicide Investigation – Montpelier

January 22, 2017

Montpelier – Monday, January 23 – Detectives continue to investigate the homicide that occurred in Montpelier early Sunday morning. Investigation thus far has led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Jayveon Caballero, age 29, of Barre, VT for the crime of Second Degree Murder in this case. Bail has been set at $500,000.

Investigation indicates that Caballero knew the victim, Markus Austin and that both were involved in an altercation that occurred earlier on Sunday morning outside Gustos bar located on Prospect Street in Barre. This altercation also involved other individuals some of whom have been interviewed by detectives. Detectives received information that at some point during the altercation outside Gustos bar, Caballero’s girlfriend, Desiree Cary was assaulted by Markus Austin.

Investigation revealed that later Sunday morning at approximately 4:30 am, Caballero confronted Austin outside 191 Barre Street in Montpelier. Detectives believe that Caballero shot Austin in the parking lot at this location and fled the scene.

On Sunday evening Desiree Cary, age 22, was taken into custody following a motor vehicle stop in the town of Barre. Detectives knew that Cary was the target of an ongoing drug distribution investigation by members of the Vermont Drug Task Force. Cary was subsequently lodged for lack of $10,000 bail and is facing charges to include sale of crack cocaine, and 3 counts of sale of heroin. Cary is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on Monday, January 23 at 12:30 p.m.

Detectives learned that Desiree Cary resides at an apartment with Caballero located at 1099 South Barre Road in the town of Barre. During the early morning hours of Monday, January 23, members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit and detectives executed a search warrant at this residence in an attempt to locate Caballero and to search for evidence of this crime. Upon entering the residence, Cabarello was not located.

Detectives have received information that Caballero may have fled the State of Vermont sometime during the day on Sunday. Anyone with information regarding this homicide or who has information regarding the location of Jayveon Caballero is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.