On The Road

by Brent Curtis

More and more bicycles will take to the highways this spring. Please pay attention. Remember that several roads now have specific lanes marked for bicycles and if you are not accustomed to these markings, it is important that you pay attention.

Interstate

I-89 In Middlesex, drivers should expect daily northbound and southbound lane closures near the US 2 overpass again this week.

Around the State

Montpelier: Night milling on Sunday from 5 p.m.-midnight on Spring and Main Streets Look for a detour around the roundabout. Milling on State Street between Elm and Taylor Streets during the evening this week.

US 2 in Middlesex has a bridge replacement project that will require daily lane closures on I-89. Northbound and southbound lanes will be affected.

VT 100B in Moretown has that long-term bridge project with traffic signals and one lane.

RT 63 has a paving project and other related work that will cause lane closures and delays.

RT 64 has a paving project that will have alternating one-lane traffic causing delays.

RT 12A from Granville to Northfield will have two large operations going on this week. Watch for gravel surfaces that could puncture tires and damage windshields if motorists do not exercise caution. Expect delays.

Safe Travels!

Brent Curtis is the Public Outreach Coordinator for the Agency of Transportation. Brent.curtis@vermont.gov