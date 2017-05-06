On The Road

By Brent Curtis

May 5 — I always enjoy the groups of schooling children participating in Green Up. The excitement, and joy of working with their friends, teachers and family is contagious. As a Vermonter, I am proud of the mentors who organize and manage these groups of young citizens. Church, scouting, education and business people who set the example for good citizenship and good stewardship. Every piece of discarded paper, wrappers and such was collected as if it was a trophy. I watched families working together making trash collection an adventure. Then the rewarded. Ice cream or pizza and probably a bath at the end of the day. Thank you.

Around the State

VT 2B in St. Johnsbury has a bridge replacement project that will require a 50-day bridge closure starting on May 10. Motorists should look for detour signs directing them to US 2.

US Route 2 in Middlesex has a bridge replacement project that will require daily lane closures on I-89. Northbound and southbound lanes will be affected.

Montpelier: The “Makeover” begins this week. Route 12 Elm and Northfield Street will have milling and paving along with other side projects beginning this week. Traffic is reduced to one lane in the various work zone. Expect delays.

VT 100B in Moretown has that long-term bridge project with traffic signals and one lane.

RT 63 has a paving project and other related work that will cause lane closures and delays.

Safe Travels!

Brent Curtis is the Public Outreach Coordinator for the Agency of Transportation. Brent.curtis@vermont.gov