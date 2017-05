by Nona Estrin

Forget the dreary weather and step outside! The sugar maples are flowering! Only a couple or three times each decade, sugar maples all over the Northeast use chemical signaling to achieve synchronous flowering and this year is one of those precious springs! That haze of white-green, so etherial, is made up of thousands of dangle-down flowers, on their way to becoming maple seed samaras. Just looking at them produces bliss!