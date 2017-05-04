MakeoverMontpelier Update

From Francine Perkins, VTrans project outreach coordinator:

Construction is expected to begin the week of May 8. Crews will start milling at night on Main Street during the first week of work. Milling operations consist of grinding off the top layer of pavement leaving a grooved surface.

The work plan for the week of May 15 includes finishing up the milling and paving the first course of new pavement on State and Main Street. Following the first course of new pavement, sidewalk work is expected to start on State Street near Bailey Ave and progress towards Main Street. There is extensive sidewalk replacement work on State Street from in front of the State House to Governor Davis Street, which will be done during daytime work hours.

Manhole and drainage structure adjustment may also start during the week of May 15. This work will also occur at night.

Street parking on Main Street and State Street will be closed off within active construction areas. As construction operations progress along the street, parking will be re-opened.

You are invited to shop local as our roads and sidewalks get beautified.

Check out:

http://www.montpelier-vt.org/923/2017-Construction-Communications-Homepage

https://www.facebook.com/makeovermontpelier/

https://www.facebook.com/MontpelierAlive/