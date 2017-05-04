HEARD ON THE STREET: 5.4.17

McGillicuddy’s Closed April 29 — To Reopen Under New Ownership

MONTPELIER — After 21 years owned by Dave Nelson, McGillicuddy’s Irish Pub closed up April 29. But don’t worry, it will reopen, hopefully by May 4.

Responding to a phone call from The Bridge, Brad Lamell said he and another person are in the process of purchasing the bar from Dave Nelson, who owned it since 1996.

“We’re going to shut down after Saturday night,” Lamell said. Then they will do some interior work, and then the plan is to reopen by Thursday, May 4. In addition to a refurbished interior, to include a new bar, there will be an updated menu as well.

The popular pub and eatery is located on 14 Langdon St. and used to be home to the D.W. Edison Press.

Vermont’s Capital City Launches Flag Design Contest

MONTPELIER — The City of Montpelier, Vermont announced the kickoff of a contest to design the new flag for the nation’s smallest state capital. This follows a 2015 TED talk from flag expert Roman Mars in which he identified the current Montpelier flag as his example of what a flag should not look like.

The contest will be held online, and is being coordinated through the office of the City Clerk. Participants can upload an original design through a form on the city website over the coming weeks. A committee will then vet the submitted designs and finalists will be posted for voting by the general public. The city will accept entries now through May 28 and public voting on finalists will run from June 5 to 23. The winners will be announced at the city’s Independence Day festivities on July 3, and the winner’s flag will be flown in front of the City Hall.

The URL of the contest web page is http://www.montpelier-vt.org/941/FLAG-CONTEST.

Pierre Bensusan Plays Guitar at The Unitarian Church!

MONTPELIER — On Sunday May 7, France’s acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan will perform. Winner of the Independent Music Award in the Live Performance Album category for his latest triple live album “Encore” (2014), “Rose d’Or” of the Montreux Festival for his first album, “Près de Paris” (Switzerland, 1976), “Best World Music Guitar Player ” by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine (USA, 2008).

Born in Oran, French-Algeria, in 1957, Bensusan began formal studies on piano at the age of 7 and at 11 taught himself guitar. The performance will be May 7, 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 130 Main St., Montpelier. Tickets are $20 advance or $25 at the door.

Order tickets at: http://www.pierrebensusan.com/store_viewproduct.asp?ID=432 For more information contact msmonde@gmavt.net or 225-6132 .

Like Sushi? Come to Montpelier!

MONTPELIER — Hunger Mountain Coop and Uncommon Market have both recently started offering sushi.

Karlyn Proulx, assistant prepared foods manager at Hunger Mountain said they recently have been putting out nori rolls Monday through Friday. “We’re making them right here in our kitchen,” Proulx said. “We make them fresh Monday through Friday in the a.m. put out at 10 a.m. Items include smoked Alaskan maki roll, cucumber avocado and a tempeh and avocado roll.

Over at The Uncommon Market, deliveries of sushi from the Vermont Sushi Factory in Hardwick are coming in daily. “There is a baby portabella with goat cheese roll, a vegan option, a tofu roll and an organic salmon roll,” according to the Uncommon Market’s blog. “So if you aren’t feeling the sandwich thing you can grab some sushi instead.”

On The Road Montpelier

The Makeover Montpelier construction projects will kick-off on Monday May 8. New pavement for Main and State Streets will include the roundabout at Spring and Main. Much of the resurfacing work on these streets will be night work. Along with the road resurfacing, extensive sidewalk improvements and drainage is included. Please note that all businesses will be accessible during construction. Motorists will see a parking restriction that will prohibit parking in construction areas. The good news is that much of that parking will be restored when there is no work being done. A very important part of this project is that the paving crews are looking to complete the paving before the Fourth of July parade.

Motorists should expect to find daytime roadwork on RT 12/Elm Street between Spring Street and Bolduc Road. Milling and paving will be done for more than three miles. ADA accessible ramps at crosswalks, guardrail and shoulder work are included in the RT12/Elm Street project.

We are not done yet. Also on tap for this summer is the reconstruction of Northfield Street/RT12 and Taylor Street. You should know that you will see lots of signage and flaggers to help you navigate the city.

Montpelier has done a great job getting information out to the public. The websites are updated regularly and a Project Outreach person, Francine Perkins of FRP Enterprises, has been hired to communicate construction activities. VTrans will feature weekly updates in our On The Road Colum in the Times Argus and Burlington Free Press as well as a special “Montpelier On The Road” in the Times Argus. We will also have reports on Radio Vermont WDEV on Monday morning and a special Montpelier report on Tuesday morning.

Here are some of the places you can go for information:

http://www.montpelier-vt.org/923/2017-Construction-Communications-Homepag

www.roadworkupdates.com

jfp1999@myfairpoint.net

Montpelier’s Front Porch Forum, the City’s Facebook page, and Twitter feed.

Francine Perkins Outreach Coordinator at 479-6994

Safe Travels!

Brent Curtis if the Public Outreach Coordinator for the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Brent.curtis@vermont.gov.