Econo Lodge Police Stakeout Leads to Arrests — Huge Cache of Drugs and Money at Hilltop Inn

BERLIN — A big drug/robbery/assault bust against three out-of-state men followed an attack in view of a police stakeout at the Econo Lodge Motel in Montpelier May 9.

According to a Vermont State Police Report issued May 10: On May 9 at approximately 4:30 p.m., members of the Vermont Drug Task Force were monitoring suspected drug activity at the Econo Lodge located on Northfield Street in Montpelier. While watching the business, detectives observed an assault that was taking place in the parking lot of the motel. Detectives observed a male subject that was being assaulted by three men that quickly fled the area in a vehicle after the assault.

Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks and members of the Vermont Drug Task Force were able to stop the vehicle on Route 64 in Williamstown and take the three occupants into custody due to the assault that was witnessed in Montpelier. Further investigation revealed that the occupants of the vehicle had a hotel room rented at the Hilltop Motel located on Airport Road in Berlin.

The suspects were Michael Krasin, 19, Springfield, Mass.; Victor Guzman-Hernandez, 30, Indian Orchard, Mass.; and Augustin Mendoza, 25, Springfield, Mass.

Detectives believed that the occupants were also engaging in illegal drug trafficking. A search warrant for the hotel room at the Hilltop Motel was granted and later executed. During the execution of the search warrant, approximately 650 bags of heroin, 28 grams of crack cocaine, 44 grams of cocaine and prescription medication were located. Also located in the hotel room was a large amount of U.S. currency, which was also seized by Troopers. All three subjects were lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correction Center and were scheduled to appear in Washington Superior Court May 10 to face charges of Aggravated Assault and Robbery, Heroin Trafficking, Possession of cocaine, Possession of Stolen Property.