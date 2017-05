CVRPC May 9, 2017 meeting

The May 9, 2017 meeting of the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission included: • Gaye Symington, President of High Meadows Fund, presentation: Thinking Regionally, and Assessing Whether It Works • Regional Approval of the Barre Town Plan • CVRPC Executive Director’s Report • Legislative Report, Bonnie Waninger • Nominating Committee Report • Committee Appointments, Julie Potter, Vice Chair • Resolution Regarding Regular Meeting Dates