Coffee Corner Changing Hands

by Carla Occaso

MONTPELIER — The go-to local diner that has been a cornerstone of social and gastronomical satisfaction is changing hands. That is the word from co-owner Mike Raymond to The Bridge in a phone conversation May 9.

Why? “We simply had an offer on this space,” Raymond said. Raymond had agreed not to say who the buyer is, but he did say it is being bought by a local person rather than a chain and that is is going to be a pizza place.

Raymond has worked on the corner of State and Main for over two decades in 83 Main Street, which has been The Coffee Corner since 1959, according to coffeecorner.com.

“I was hired here 22 years ago by Bryan Mitofsky,” Raymond said. Mitofsky owned Coffee Corner from 1994 until 2010, when Raymond and Sean Ward bought it. “He was selling out seven years ago and we bought it. We basically cleaned it up. There were some short term owners between him and I. We had to pick up the pieces and bring it back to what it is before,” he said. His accomplishment over the years was “running it how it should be run as a diner.” And the line out the door many days speaks for how popular it is for locals. The most popular dish?

The O’Bryan Breakfast and the Main Street Steak and Egss. “We are the only ones in town that serve breakfast all day,” Raymond said. But perhaps not for long. “They could be taking over as soon as May 19th.”

The news of this event has been publicized all over social media since Monday morning.