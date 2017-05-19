Barre City Woman Killed In Berlin Car Crash

BERLIN — The Berlin Police Department has issued a report May 18 that a Barre woman was pronounced dead at Central Vermont Medical Center following a car crash Wednesday May 17.

On May 17, 2017, officers of the Berlin Police Department responded to Route 302 near the Computer Barn for a report of a two car collision involving injuries.

On arrival, officers spoke with numerous witnesses and the involved operators. With the assistance of Berlin Fire Department and Barre Town Emergency Management Service, both operators were treated for their injuries. The involved operators included Douglas Gero, 63 of Barre; Vermont and Claudia Pelkey, 59, Barre Town.

Gero and Pelkey were transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for their injuries sustained in this collision. Pelkey was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

At this time, the cause of the collision and factors involved in this collision are under investigation.