Youth ‘Rally For The Planet’, Descend on Montpelier

by Carla Occaso

MONTPELIER — What looked to be hundreds of youth activists gathered on the green of Vermont College of Fine Arts April 12 for a Youth Rally for the Planet. Under a cloudy sky with slight drizzle coming down, they first listened to music, then lined up by school on the pathway that bisects the green before slowly heading down East State Street.

“Today is Youth Rally for the Planet,” Zoe Werth, grade 12, of Northfield Middle High School explained to The Bridge. “It is to get kids passionate and educated about climate justice becuase it affects our generation more than any other.”

A group of four girls stood in front of College Hall with a sign stating, “carpool to the prom.” Sarah Clauss, Renee Dauerman, Ali Drew and Olivia Voth, all eleventh graders at Champlain Valley Union High School, said their school prom is May 6.

The Bridge: “Are you going to carpool to the prom?”

Olivia Voth: “If anyone asks me.

Facebook friends of The Bridge posted more pictures of the youth as they entered the State House area of Montpelier.

The day’s schedule is below from http://www.youthlobby.org/rall yfortheplanet/:

9 a.m.-10 a.m. – Drop-Off

Busses drop students off on the green of the Vermont College of Fine Arts. There will be a number of activities for students to engage in, such as making signs for the march, face painting, and participating in the Maple Mosaic and Youth Voices art projects.

10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – March!

Vermont youth and their allies will march in a parade to the Statehouse lawn.

10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Youth Speak Out!

Listen to young musical performers and speakers share their thoughts on climate change.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Informal Lobbying, Lunch, and Tabling

Student lobbyist from each school will have the chance to speak directly with their state Representatives on climate related issues. Students will also have time to eat lunch (we ask everybody to bring their own lunch), and get informed by visiting the tables and booths on the lawn.

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Keynote Speeches

Students will hear from some of their State Representatives and other key figures in the Climate Change movement. There is a chance we will hear from Bernie Sanders and Bill McKibben, if their schedules allow.

1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Tabling and Networking

Students will have the chance to continue visiting the tables and booths and/or engage with students from other schools in a dialogue about how to follow up on our rally.

Departure Time

There will be rolling departure times, to accommodate the needs of different schools:

1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. departure slots will be available.