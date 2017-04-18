Woman Accused Of Embezzling $10G

CABOT — Police arrested a Lyndonville woman for embezzling thousands of dollars from the Cabot Alumni Association April 17.

State police in Middlesex received a report by the Cabot Alumni Association that the treasurer of the association had defrauded them of several thousands of dollars. Upon investigation, it was determined that the treasurer, Kimberley Dwyer, 49, of Lyndonville, had used a debit card for the association’s account to make personal debits and withdrawals for several months, totaling over $10,000. Dwyer was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 15 at 8:30 a.m.