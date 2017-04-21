Where Hunger Intersects with Health

by Julia Barstow

BARRE — We have it within our reach to improve our health if we can just change our behavior or help our neighbors change their behavior concerning food choices, activity levels and tobacco use. That was the ultimate conclusion of a recent gathering at Down Street Housing and Community Development in Barre concerning health and hunger. The Hunger Council of Washington County and a panel of local health experts met to discuss the connections between hunger and health on March 31.

Joan Marie Misek, a district director at the Vermont Department of Health, illustrated some of these connections through the 3-4-50 campaign. The campaign identifies three behaviors (tobacco use, lack of physical activity, and poor nutrition), which lead to four diseases (cancer, heart disease and stroke, type 2 diabetes, and lung disease), which result in over 50 percent of all deaths in Vermont.

Misek told the Hunger Council, which is a project of Hunger Free Vermont and coordinates with nine other regional hunger councils, that medical costs related to the four diseases in Vermont were estimated at $2 billion in 2015. All of the diseases are preventable, and when people have access to and support in engaging in healthy behaviors, those behaviors can lower the risk for disease, she noted.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the most common determinant of health, at 40 percent, is behavioral patterns, including those identified in the 3-4-50 formula. This is followed by genetics (30 percent), social circumstances (15 percent), health care (10 percent) and environmental exposure (5 percent).

Co-chair of the council, Eileen Peltier, noted that the allocation of money in the current health care system, where 90 percent of funds are directed to medical services, is not reflective of the particular social determinants of health that have the most impact on individuals.

Misek shared data on the health behaviors that contribute to chronic disease and the percentage of residents currently diagnosed with those diseases. In Washington County, 76 percent of adults do not eat five servings of fruits and vegetables per day, 42 percent do not get the recommended amount of physical activity and 18 percent smoke. Fourteen percent of adults in Washington County are currently diagnosed with lung disease, 14 percent with diabetes, 7 percent with heart disease and 8 percent with cancer.

Socioeconomic factors, including food insecurity, have the greatest impact on an individual’s health and his or her ability to engage in healthy behaviors. Representatives from Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC) described partnerships that are making fresh produce and local foods available to community members who may be experiencing food insecurity.

The Vermont Food Bank’s “Veggie Van Go” project makes monthly stops at the hospital from January through June. The farm at the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps provides free weekly community-supported agriculture (CSA) shares from July through September to eligible community members through the “Health Care Shares” program. The season is extended with monthly shares of fall and storage crops from October through December. The shares were delivered by CVMC through seven sites in the area to approximately 150 families in 2016.

In 2017 the number of applicants for the program may surpass the number of available shares. The council members suggested ways to support applicants that the program will not be able to serve, including providing them with information about the subsidized CSA program offered by Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT).

Peter Youngbaer, Executive Director of the People’s Health and Wellness Clinic, spoke to the Hunger Council about the free clinic’s holistic approach to patient health. Youngbaer identified helping people get health insurance as the most effective socioeconomic intervention the clinic can provide. Reducing the pressure of medical costs can alleviate other household stressors, including food costs.

Council members gave updates on how both federal and state funding proposals for programs that serve children, the elderly and low income Vermonters may be affected.

Erica Campbell, from the office of Senator Sanders, described proposed cuts to federal community block grants, which would significantly impact Vermont’s community action agencies and weatherization and heating assistance programs. There are potential restrictions to the SNAP program (formerly the food stamp program and called “3SquaresVT” in Vermont), including block grants and drug testing requirements. Senator Sanders is resisting those proposals, as well as $200 million in funding cuts that could be faced by the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, which provides food assistance and nutrition education. Forty percent of pregnant women in Vermont benefit from the WIC program.

Fay Conte, of Hunger Free Vermont, shared that a farm-to-school bill, S.33, to expand the grant program to childcare providers and to establish a grant program that helps schools improve participation in their nutrition programs, has passed in the Senate and is currently in the House Committee in Agriculture and Forestry.