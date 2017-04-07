VIDEO: Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 12

Posted by thebridge on April 7, 2017 in 2017 Issues, March 16 — April 5, 2017, Other Videos, Videos
 Twelfth week of the 2017 Vermont legislative session March 29, 2017. State House Info – Larkin Goldsmith Mead’s sculpture of Lincoln. Interview segments with Lt. Governor David Zuckerman, Sen. Alice Nitka, Rep. Mark Higley.
View at: https://vimeopro.com/vtvt/underthegoldendome2017/video/210732033
Permalink