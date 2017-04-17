Three Nabbed With 60 Bags of Smack

ROYALTON — Early on Easter, at 12:30 a.m., Troopers initially stopped a car on Interstate 89 in Royalton because the operator was known to be suspended.

They found inside the car three people, two from Northfield, and a sizable amount of illegal drugs.

Sergeant John Helfant, with the assistance of Vermont State Police, Royalton Troops, stopped a white and black 2005 Subaru Legacy Wagon because the operator was suspended.

Jessica Bradeen, 36. Braintree, was accused of conspiracy to deliver heroin, heroin possession and transportation of heroin into Vermont. Brian Richardson, 52, Northfield, was charged with conspiracy to deliver heroin and Lynn Gilman, 51 also of Northfield, was charged with conspiracy to deliver heroin.

During the stop police located 60 bags of heroin. The three subjects were cited and released to appear in Windsor Superior Court May 30.