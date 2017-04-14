Police Respond To Fire, Apparent Suicide                

DANVILLE — When the Vermont State Police arrived on the scene of a structure fire in Danville April 13 at 9:50 a.m., they quickly learned they were also on scene of an apparent suicide.

Troopers responded to a request for assistance from the Danville Fire Department who was responding to a structure fire at 1450 Bruce Badger Memorial Highway. When the fire department arrived to the residence a gunshot was heard coming from the nearby wooded area. A male was then located slumped over on the ground. The male suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The male, who was the owner of the residence, was identified as Paul Munkittrick, 33.

There was nothing suspicious in nature and there is no risk to the public at this time. The decedent was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The investigation into his death continues. The Vermont State Police Arson Unit in conjunction with the Division of Fire Safety are investigating the cause of the fire.