Police Recover Body of Missing Bolton Man From River

WINOOSKI — Vermont State Police report finding the body of Daniel Burke, 45, of Bolton on April 13 in the Winooski River above Salmon Hole.

According to the police report, the Winooski Police Department initiated a death investigation after a body was observed floating in the Winooski River. With the assistance of Colchester Technical Rescue the body was removed from the river, then transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for identification and autopsy.

Investigation determined that the victim was Burke.

Burke had been reported missing by family members in December, 2016. A short time after he was reported missing, his vehicle was located abandoned on Little River State Park Road in Waterbury. Several days of searching by members of the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, with the assistance of several volunteers followed, without success.

At the conclusion of autopsy the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Vermont State Police investigators determined that Burke died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.