by Nona Estrin

Oh, the brilliant, musical notes of the fox sparrow! That settles it! Spring is officially here! The vanguard of these large rusty red sparrows, is now passing through from our southern states, to Canada, where they breed. And a returning song sparrow just showed up in the rose tangle at the back of the yard. All this and mud too! No turning back now. Bring on the lawn furniture! Time for a celebratory barbecue!