NATURE WATCH: Spring Garden Time

by Nona Estrin

Fox sparrows are still passing through our yard, with flocks of juncos, all on their way North to breed. And our menus are sparked by the many dishes made with the tender leaves of marsh marigolds or from wild leeks from the woods below the house. They are in soups, frittatas, even shepherd’s pie. I’ve planted the early crops in our little kitchen garden, and though it’s only 25 by 30 feet, we will be eating from it for most of the summer and fall. In fact, after a long life eating from our gardens, from childhood on, sometimes only a small 10 by 10 patch, I don’t know how to manage without one.