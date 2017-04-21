Montpelier-Roxbury Merger Vote Likely June 20

by Phil Dodd

MONTPELIER/ROXBURY — If all goes as expected, residents of Montpelier and Roxbury will be voting June 20 on whether to merge the school districts of the two towns, as well as electing a potential new school board for the unified district.

The decision to move toward an Act 46 merger vote was unanimously agreed to, 7–0, by the Montpelier-Roxbury merger committee at its last meeting on April 13. The committee plans to finalize an agreement to merge at its next meeting, on April 27, and then send the proposed merger to the state for review in May. Approval by the state would lead to a June 20 vote.

The committee’s decision to put the issue to voters was something of a surprise. At the previous meeting, all of the Montpelier members present had expressed hesitation about the move, with one saying a new citizen-led push for a Montpelier-U-32 merger was raising doubts about the chances for a Montpelier-Roxbury merger vote to succeed.

Steve Hingtgen of Montpelier was one was one of those expressing concern about holding a merger vote this spring. “If we take this to a vote soon, it will fail,” he said at the late March meeting. He later told The Bridge he thought the matter should perhaps be put off until fall.

But Hingtgen had changed his mind by last week. “We got to the point where we trusted the numbers more,” he explained. He also said merging with Roxbury now would protect Montpelier from being forced into some other Act 46 merger by the state at a later time. “This keeps us in control,” Hingtgen stressed.

In Hingtgen’s view, the match is a good one for Montpelier because Roxbury parents value a good education. He also noted Montpelier would have much more voting power than Roxbury on the new school board. The small town of Roxbury is located 17 miles south of Montpelier, on the other side of Northfield.

Other Montpelier members are less enthusiastic, but were willing to put the matter to the voters. “There is no significant downside financially or educationally for Montpelier, if the numbers hold,” committee member Tina Muncy said. “There is also no significant reason to do it. I concluded that the people can decide for themselves.”

One Montpelier resident who plans to vote against the merger is Heidi Tringe, who has been advocating for a Montpelier-U-32 merger instead. “The Roxbury merger makes no geographic sense and I don’t believe it benefits Montpelier,” she said. She also said she that, despite assurances from school board members to the contrary, she feared it could complicate efforts to merge with the Washington Central Supervisory Union, which operates U-32.

Tringe has collected over 150 signatures from residents of Montpelier and U-32 towns on a letter supporting the exploration of a Montpelier-U-32 merger. She said the group will be having an organizational meeting in May to discuss strategies, and said people interested in signing the letter or attending the meeting could email her at heidi@mmrvt.com.

To take effect, the Montpelier-Roxbury merger has to be approved by voters in each town. For Roxbury, a merger — if approved — will save its property taxpayers a significant amount of money, keep the local school open for grades K–4, and avoid having the state determine Roxbury’s future. Both Roxbury members of the merger committee were strongly in favor of taking the merger proposal to the voters.

A vote on June 20 would cover not only the merger itself, but would include election of a new school board of seven Montpelier members and two Roxbury members, who would serve if the merger is approved, according to information Muncy has received.

People interested in running for the new school board will have to submit a petition to the town clerk between May 10 and 20. If the merger passes, the two existing school boards would still exist during a transition year, along with the new unified board, but then would be disbanded.