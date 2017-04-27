McGillicuddy’s Closing After Saturday Night — To Reopen Under New Ownership

MONTPELIER — After 21 years owned by Dave Nelson, McGillicuddy’s Irish Pub will close April 29. But don’t worry, it will reopen, hopefully before the following weekend.

Responding to a phonecall from The Bridge, Brad Lamell said he and another person are in the process of purchasing the bar from Dave Nelson, who owned it since 1996.

“We’re going to shut down after Saturday night,” Lamell said. Then they will do some interior work, and then the plan is to reopen by Thursday, May 1. In addition to a refurbished interior, to include a new bar, there will be an updated menu as well.

The popular pub and eatery is located on 14 Langdon Street and used to be home to the D.W. Edison Press.

