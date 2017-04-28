Man Threatens Dog, Neighbor, with Gun

EAST MONTPELIER — Police charged a man with reckless endangerment April 22 after he aimed his gun at his neighbor’s dog — and then his neighbor–following a dispute.

The incident happened at 2726 Horn of the Moon Rd.

State Police responded to a report of a neighbor dispute over a dog going on the neighbor’s property. Upon arrival, Troopers learned that William Monczka, 41, pointed a rifle at the neighbor’s dog and threatened to shoot it. He then pointed the rifle at Bradley Fleury, 21, commenting he would shoot him too.

On April 27, Monczka was issued a citation for Reckless Endangerment. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division June 8.