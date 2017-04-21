HEARD ON THE STREET: 4.20.17

Downsizing Group To Meet May 13

MONTPELIER — A group of area residents interested in moving in the next few years into smaller living quarters — such as condos, apartments and small homes — will be holding another meeting on Saturday, May 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The public is welcome and there is no admission fee.

The agenda for the Montpelier Downsizing Group meeting will have time for group discussion and presentations by developers, including Doug Nedde, who has plans to turn the second and third floors of the TD Bank building in downtown Montpelier into market-rate apartments.

The meeting will be held in the Noble Hall lounge at Vermont College of Fine Arts. Noble Hall is located at 39 College St. on the east side of the college green.

For more information, or to get on the group’s email list, send an email to MontpelierDownsizingGroup@gmail.com.

Choral Society To Perform Brahms

BARRE — The Burlington Choral Society will cap its 40th season in April with performances of beloved music. Richard Riley, artistic director, will lead the chorus, soloists and two pianists in Johannes Brahms’ Requiem.

A musical journey from sorrow to consolation, the piece will be sung in English, as it was in 1871, just three years after its German premiere. Also on the program is Brahms’ passionate “Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny).”

Performances are scheduled for Sunday, April 23, 4 p.m., at the Barre Opera House. This will be the chorus’s first performance in Central Vermont.

Pianists Claire Black and Diane Huling will be side-by-side at the keyboard playing Brahms’ own four-hand piano arrangement. Huling has a piano studio in Cabot. Sarah Cullins, soprano, and Geoffrey Penar, baritone, are the soloists.

Riley is a resident of East Montpelier. The chorus has singers from several towns including Montpelier.

Barre tickets are available at the Opera House box office, online at barreoperahouse.org or by calling 476-8188. Prices are $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors.

Youth Lobby ‘Rally For The Planet’

MONTPELIER — Roughly 1,500 youth activists from 50 Vermont schools gathered on the green of Vermont College of Fine Arts April 12 for a Youth Lobby ‘Rally for the Planet’ march to the State House. Under a cloudy sky with slight drizzle coming down, they first listened to music, then lined up by school on the pathway that bisects the green before slowly heading down East State Street.

“Today is Youth Rally for the Planet,” Zoe Werth, grade 12, of Northfield Middle High School explained to The Bridge. “It is to get kids passionate and educated about climate justice because it affects our generation more than any other.”

A group of four girls stood in front of College Hall with a sign stating, “carpool to the prom.” Sarah Clauss, Renee Dauerman, Ali Drew and Olivia Voth, all eleventh graders at Champlain Valley Union High School, said their school prom is May 6.

Speakers included several youth activists, U.S. Congressman Peter Welch, former state representative and lieutenant governor candidate Kesha Ram and climate change activist Bill McKibben.

Montpelier Alive Announces BIG July 3rd Parade Competition

MONTPELIER — This year’s Independence Day parade is going green! In honor of the 18th annual Independence Day Celebration in the Capital City, and in an effort to showcase more local talent during the July 3rd parade, Montpelier Alive is inviting the local Vermont community, non-profits, schools, businesses, community groups, churches and individuals to enter The Red, White and Blue Goes Green Parade Competition.

Competitors are challenged to create patriotic floats, costumes, decorations and banners showcasing green initiatives and/or artistic talent. We are seeking entries that use items that are reclaimed or repurposed, or discarded items that will be recyclable after the parade; and/or move through the parade using an electric vehicle, animals or people power (pulling, cycling). Competitors are also encouraged to show off their artistic and performance talents through music, dancing, puppetry, clowning, cycling, gymnastics and more. Whatever your talent, we want to see it!

There will be two awards: 1. Best Performance Award; and 2. The Goes Green Award. Each grand prize winner will receive $1,000 in cash, post-event press, a trophy and most importantly, bragging rights!

Winners will be chosen by judge and by spectator voting. To learn more about the competition and voting criteria, visit montpelieralive.org.

Our community is so creative, and we’re excited to see what you come up with!

Volunteers Sought For Conservation Camp

MONTPELIER — Each year the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department looks for weekend volunteers to help at the Green Mountain Conservation Camp to get everything ready for the season. This year, the Kehoe “workcation” weekend will be May 13 to 14, and the Buck Lake weekend will be May 20 to 21.

Volunteers can participate for as long as they are able to — one hour, one day or both days. Volunteers are welcome to stay overnight in onsite cabins, or they can bring their own tents. Lunch and dinner will be provided.

The Kehoe camp is on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton; the Buck Lake camp is located in Woodbury. This is an excellent community service opportunity for Boy and Girl Scouts, as well as for high school and college clubs.

The conservation camps are seeking help with general repairs, construction, landscaping, painting, plumbing, cooking, firewood, electrical work and gardening. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools, though the camps will have some available.

For more information, please email Caroline.Blake@vermont.gov, or call 461-6487.

The program is directed by working biologists, foresters, wardens and conservation educators, and is designed to teach young people about forests, wetlands and wildlife through interactive activities. The program is sponsored in part through a grant from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.