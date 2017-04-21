Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Dirt

by Beth Champagne

“When the world wearies, and ceases to satisfy, there is always the garden.” — Mary Azarian

It was in the 1970s, post-Vietnam, when Mary Azarian set these words beneath one of her early woodcuts, beautifully colored. Back-to-the-land “transplants,” at that time settling all over Vermont, were with alacrity, and much gratitude, accepting instruction from old-time Vermonters on how to take down a tree, put in a vegetable garden or butcher a hog.

Vermont today has more organic farms for its population than any other state, and the farming is informed — and inspired — by a new generation of soil scientists. Fifty years ago, soil science was the poor relation of rocket science, yet now everything from your digestion and immune system to soil biology and the planet’s carbon cycle are making news and presenting stunning discoveries.

One of those discoveries is that organic farming works to reverse climate change by supporting soil health — and anyone with a lawn or garden, field or forest, can get into the act!

Keeping green plants growing on the land removes carbon dioxide from the air, and keeping chemical fertilizers (and chemical weed- and insect-killing products) off the land allows soil to come alive. Plants, powered by solar energy, break down carbon dioxide. Liquefied carbon sent down through roots, is food for soil microbes that deliver essential minerals to the plant. That carbon builds new topsoil. The oxygen remains above ground, released through leaves back into the air.

One ‘70s back-to-the-lander, Grace Gershuny of Barnet, pulls it all together when she speaks on “Organic Farming for the Planet.” Organic, she insists, is all about soil — and as the writer of organic standards, in the early years of NOFA-VT (Northeast Organic Farming Association, Vermont) and then in Washington, D.C. — she should know.

Gershuny, whose work helped bring “organic” into the mainstream (have you seen the round, green-and-white U.S. Department of Agriculture organic label?), knows the USDA standards: organic farmers, to maintain certification, must maintain or improve soil health.

She tells a favorite joke, in which climate scientists ask each other, over coffee, “What if we cleaned up the land, the air and the water, worked with nature instead of putting down poisons, grew enough good food to feed everyone, and restored abundant water to degraded, sun-baked land, bringing back wildlife — and it turned out climate change was a hoax?”

The answer? There would be thriving soils, rich in organic matter (carbon), capable of absorbing tremendous amounts of rainfall, and — Gershuny points out — capable of keeping green growth flourishing through droughts. Already, and not only in Vermont, visionary farmers have been practicing “carbon-sequestering” agriculture long enough to be seeing these quite dramatic results.

One soil scientist, quoted by Kristin Ohlson in her 2014 book, “The Soil Will Save Us” (Rodale Press), asserts that this kind of soil-building, practiced on just a fraction (11 percent) of the world’s croplands, could capture 50 tons of carbon dioxide per acre — enough to offset all of humankind’s carbon dioxide emissions to date.

Then there’s water vapor, carbon dioxide’s co-conspirator in overheating the planet. Vermont-based writer, Judith D. Schwartz of Bennington, has traveled the world interviewing farmers and scientists for her two books.

“Animals, plants, soil, and air,” Schwartz observes, “have long collaborated to regulate our climate by stimulating ‘the water cycle’ — until we disrupted their partnership … Water, I have come to understand, can be a particularly powerful ally as we grapple with climate change.”

She quotes an Australian farmer and author, Peter Andrews, who writes, “Every plant is a solar-powered factory,” producing nourishment essential to life, and also “a pump . . . raising water from the ground to keep the factory operating.”

Plants have always managed the heat reaching the planet, Andrews explains, through their participation in earth’s water cycles. As they pull carbon from the air, plants — of every form and height — pump water from underground, providing moisture and cooling above-ground.

“Protecting water resources,” by increasing soil carbon, notes Schwartz, increases the power of soil to absorb water. Effective land and farm management practices can revive degraded soil and “desertified” land.

Graham Unangst-Rufenacht of East Montpelier, who with his partner, Aaron Guman, raises beef and consults on organic soil management, offers key strategies to nourish gardens and lawns:

Avoid tilling or digging — disturb only the soil surface to protect the underground networks that sustain soil life. See plant problems as symptoms. Rather than attacking symptoms, treat what is literally the underlying cause: lack of soil health. Start feeding the soil. Although putting covers over seedlings, for instance, does work to protect against flea beetles, adding compost tea and other inoculants to support soil life will support plant health. Well-nourished plants will not release the pheromones that attract insects. Create edible perennial beds, which nourish the soil and need only mulching, not tilling. Start with asparagus, and rhubarb, then try sea kale (native to the British Isles) or other hardy, edible perennials. Less work, less soil disturbance! Mow the lawn less often. Let grass stand three or four inches tall, and leave clippings where they fall, to be broken by soil microorganisms, adding organic matter to the soil. Celebrate dandelions! Their deep roots rot, creating space for air and water needed by the soil. Their blossoms provide pollen that nourishes bees and other pollinators. Leave insecticides and herbicides in the store, and seek out information on alternatives! Keep doing what’s already working: Compost non-meat kitchen waste and apply it spring or fall to garden beds, mulching with leaves for the winter, for the delectation of all those unseen soil critters! Your plants will thank you.