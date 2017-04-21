Be Sure To Look For the Lipstick Logo!

Downtown Montpelier is Open For Business during this summer’s construction!

Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Business Association invite you to Shop Local as our roads and sidewalks get beautified.

For any questions and updates, and to receive notifications, contact the official VTrans project outreach coordinator, Francine Perkins, at 479-6994.

Look for weekly updates every Thursday.

Mark these pages for up-to-date construction information:

http://www.montpelier-vt.org/923/2017-Construction-Communications-Homepage

https://www.facebook.com/makeovermontpelier/

https://www.facebook.com/MontpelierAlive/

Note:

Customers and patrons will always be able to access their favorite stores, restaurants and downtown businesses — occasionally with a little more effort

Giveaways and fun activities are planned for #MakeoverMontpelier

The more you shop and eat downtown during construction, the better chance you have to win one of the many promotional giveaways

We can look forward to smooth roads and improved sidewalks this summer