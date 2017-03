Senator Bernie Sanders Town Hall at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, VT on Friday, March 17, 2017. Opening remarks presented by Patricia Moulton, Interim President of Vermont Tech and introduction of Senator Sanders by Deema Al Namee, Vermont Tech Student Council President. Senator Sanders gave his perspective on the current political landscape and took questions from audience members.

