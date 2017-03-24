VIDEO: Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast

The Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast paying tribute to Sen. William “Bill” Doyle

Bill Moore, President of the CVCofC, made opening remarks and former Governor of Vermont, Jim Douglas, acted as emcee of the event. Speakers included Senator Jeanette White, Vermont Historian Howard Coffin, and former Senator Vince Illuzzi. Bill Doyle spoke and was also presented with a plaque for his outstanding and long service to the Central Vermont community.

Event held at the Capitol Plaza in Montpelier, VT on March 17, 2017.