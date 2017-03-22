Vermont Arts Council Executive Director to Step down on April 14

MONTPELIER – The Vermont Arts Council announced today that Executive Director Alex Aldrich will step down April 14 after more than 20 years leading the nation’s only nonprofit state arts agency.

“For many years, Alex has been at the center of arts funding and arts advocacy in Vermont,” said Bob Stannard, chair of the Vermont Arts Council board of trustees. “We will recognize his service at our annual meeting on June 5.”

“Working to preserve and advance the arts in Vermont for the past two decades has been exhilarating – challenging at times – and, ultimately, deeply fulfilling.” said Aldrich. “At this point in my career, however, my focus needs to be on my family’s real estate business, and I look forward to the new opportunities this transition will bring.”

The board of trustees has begun transition planning as part of the organization’s ongoing strategic planning process. They have hired an interim executive director, Teri Bordenave, who will oversee day-to-day activities as well as assist in a national search for a new executive director.

The Vermont Arts Council envisions a state where everyone has access to the arts and creativity in their life, education, and community. Through its programs and services, the Council strives to increase public awareness of the positive role artists and arts organizations play in communities and to maximize opportunities for everyone to experience the arts. Since 1965, the Council has been the state’s primary provider of funding, advocacy, and information for the arts in Vermont. www.vermontartscouncil.org.