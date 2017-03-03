Two Flee Police In Brook, One Still Missing

PLAINFIELD — A Morrisville woman has been missing since February 25 after leaving the scene of a single car crash. Vermont State Police, local fire departments and many other emergency response teams from multiple counties have been searching for her ever since, with the suspicion she got swept down the brook and to the Winooski River. The day she was last seen there was a torrential rainstorm, and waters were higher and more turbid than usual.

Police are still seeking information on the whereabouts of Krystal Bailey, 29, of Barre after she and Allie Duda, 29, of Morrisville, tried to hide from the authorities by going into Great Lower Brook February 25 after a car crash.

Troopers caught up with Duda on the bank of the brook during the initial response to the incident, but Bailey absconded.

On February 26, members of the Vermont State Police, Vermont Air Guard, Colchester Technical Rescue, Stowe Technical Rescue, Plainfield Fire, Marshfield Fire and East Montpelier Fire Departments searched the Great Brook and a significant portion of the Winooski River in Plainfield. The combined search was conducted in an effort to locate Bailey, who is believed to have entered the river, according to a police report. All evidence lends to the belief that Bailey was unable to exit the river. The February 26 search located several personal items belonging to Bailey within the waterways. The discovery of these items further indicates that Bailey was unable to escape the waterway, and may have been swept an unknown distance downriver.

It all started when police were notified of a single vehicle crash on Brook Road near Cameron Road in Plainfield February 25. Investigations concluded that Duda was operating a 2004 Ford Taurus down Brook Road toward Plainfield Village. Duda lost control and struck a guardrail, causing heavy front end damage to the vehicle. When rescue personnel arrived on scene they observed Duda and her passenger, Bailey, walking away from the scene. Rescue personnel lost sight of both Duda and Bailey for a short period of time as they assessed the scene. Duda was located a short time later at the bank of the Lower Great Brook and had gone into the water. It is believed at this point that Bailey may have gone into the brook as well. A search of the area was conducted; Bailey was not located.

Duda provided a preliminary breath sample on scene, which registered a blood alcohol content of .167 percent. She was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. Duda was given a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on March 16 to face the charge. Duda was taken to the Chittenden County Correctional Facility to be detoxed for the evening.

If anyone has any information on Bailey’s location, please contact Vermont State Police Middlesex at 229-9191.