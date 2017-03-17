Town Meeting Day Results: Hill, Krueger, Watson In Council; Asay and Bowen on School Board — Budgets, Allocations Adopted

by Carla Occaso

MONTPELIER — Town Meeting Day is over and a few new faces will take on many challenging municipal issues this coming year.

Rosie Krueger, District 1, beat out three worthy opponents by gleaning 258 votes compared to Alex Aldrich’s 204 votes, Joseph R. Kiernan’s 145 votes and Thomas Gram’s 87. The four were vying for a seat left open by Tom Golonka, who declined to run again after serving 12 years on the council. And, in addition, incumbent Anne Watson, District 2, won re-election by earning 620 votes compared to the diligent and determined Alison Soccodato’s 216 votes. And finally, councilwoman, Ashley Hill, earned 524 votes by running unopposed for the seat left vacant by Jessica Edgerly-Walsh, who also declined to run again. Watson’s and Hill’s election did not make the difference because both of their previous seats were female-held, but Krueger tipped the scale toward the X chromosome faction.

As for school board, incumbent Bridget Asay retained her seat with 1,354 votes, and Becky Bowan came in a close second with 1,108 votes for the two open seats on the school board of commissioners. The third contender, Ira Black Shadis, earned 668 votes.

Other election results were for uncontested races, including: Jake Brown, 1,896, Green Mount Cemetery Commission; Daniel Dickerson, 1,790 votes, Parks Commission; (write in) Sam Dworkin 127 and (write in) Ivan Shadis 24 votes for the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority At-Large board member.

And both the $8 million city budget and $20 million school budget passed by wide margins as did the request to allocate $330,000 to Kellogg Hubbard Library. In addition, voters approved the $100,000 Central Vermont Public Safety budget as well as $20,000 for Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. Voters also approved mayor, city council and school board compensation, a $3.9 million bond to reconstruct Northfield Street and the Downtown Improvement District assessment. Also, the symbolic article 14 to renew City Manager William J. Fraser’s contract was approved by a vote of 1,429 to 478 and voters and 1,820 residents voted to name the late poet David Budbill as “The People’s Poet of Vermont.”