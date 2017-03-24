State Police Bust Bust Local Heroin Dealers

NORTHFIELD — Vermont Drug Task Force troopers busted a man and a woman, both of Northfield, for dealing heroin March 24.

Troopers from the Middlesex State Police barracks and the Vermont Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 119 Pleasant Street Apartment #1 in the town of Northfield, after three-month drug investigation. Prior to the execution of the search warrant, Jessie Premont and Daniel Spaulding, were arrested on pending sale of heroin charges as they left the residence.

During the search of the residence suspected heroin and other evidence of drug activity was located and seized for evidentiary purposes. Premont was subsequently cited and released for two charges of sale of heroin. Spaulding was subsequently cited and released for the sale of heroin. Both Premont and Spaulding were cited to appear in Washington Superior Court on April 27 at 8 a.m.