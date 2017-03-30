Police Offer Cash For Info On Murder Suspect

WATERBURY — Vermont State Police announced today that a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to the apprehension of Jayveon Caballero, age 29, of Barre. Caballero is being sought in connection with the January 22 homicide of Markus Austin. Police encourage anyone with information to contact their nearest Vermont State Police barracks.

Reginald Jones Arrested For Accessory After The Fact

January 25, 2017

BARRE — On Wednesday, January 25, 2017, detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit arrested Reginald Jones (36) of Barre as an accessory after the fact related to the homicide investigation in Montpelier. Investigation revealed that Jones brought Jayveon Caballero to the bus station in White River Junction in the morning hours of January 22, and purchased a bus ticket for Caballero.

Police Issue 2nd Degree Murder Arrest Warrant For Caballero

January 23, 2017

MONTPELIER — Detectives continue to investigate the homicide that occurred in Montpelier early Sunday morning. Investigation thus far has led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Jayveon Caballero, age 29, of Barre, for the crime of Second Degree Murder in this case. Bail has been set at $500,000.

Investigation indicates that Caballero knew the victim, Markus Austin, and that both were involved in an altercation that occurred earlier on Sunday morning outside Gusto’s bar located on Prospect Street in Barre. This altercation also involved other individuals some of whom have been interviewed by detectives. Detectives received information that at some point during the altercation outside Gusto’s bar, Caballero’s girlfriend, Desiree Cary was assaulted by Markus Austin.

Investigation revealed that later Sunday morning at approximately 4:30 a.m., Caballero confronted Austin outside 191 Barre Street in Montpelier. Detectives believe that Caballero shot Austin in the parking lot at this location and fled the scene.

Prime Suspect’s Girlfriend Apprehended On Heroin Charges

BARRE — On the evening of January 22, Desiree Cary, 22, was taken into custody following a motor vehicle stop in Barre. Detectives knew that Cary was the target of an ongoing drug distribution investigation by members of the Vermont Drug Task Force. Cary was subsequently lodged for lack of $10,000 bail and is facing charges to include sale of crack cocaine, and 3 counts of sale of heroin. Cary was arraigned in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.

Detectives learned that Desiree Cary resides at an apartment with Caballero located at 1099 South Barre Road in the town of Barre. During the early morning hours of Monday, January 23, members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit and detectives executed a search warrant at this residence in an attempt to locate Caballero and to search for evidence of this crime. Upon entering the residence, Cabarello was not located.

Detectives have received information that Caballero may have fled the State of Vermont sometime during the day on Sunday. It is not known at this time if Caballero is travelling in a vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this homicide or who has information regarding the location of Jayveon Caballero is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

Homicide Reported In Montpelier

January 22, 2017

MONTPELIER – This morning, Sunday January 22, at approximately 4:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 191 Barre Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male deceased on the ground outside a vehicle in the parking lot at this address. Montpelier police contacted the Vermont State Police for assistance.

The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit is leading this investigation and is working closely with the Montpelier Police Department and Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office. Detectives with the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Crime Scene Search Team have responded to investigate.

Initial investigation indicates the deceased sustained at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot and that a male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. The deceased has been preliminarily identified as Markus Austin, age 33, who resides at an apartment at the shooting location, 191 Barre Street. This investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing. Once the crime scene is processed, the deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy to confirm identity and determine cause and manner of death.

Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who witnessed this shooting or who may have information regarding people involved in this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191 or the Montpelier Police Department at 802-223-3445. No further details are available at this time, additional information will be released when available.