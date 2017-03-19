Police Nab Fleeing Suspect From Windshield Of Moving Car

BERLIN — Berlin police were called to a reported home burglary-in-progress by a man possibly armed with a knife. According to a Berlin Police Department report issued March 19, while en-route, officers observed the male to be on the windshield of a passing motor vehicle. After a brief struggle, officers were able to take Michael Perry, 29, Barre City, into custody. This occurred at Stewart Road/Hill Street in Berlin.

Consequently, police arrested Perry for 5 counts of simple assault, aggravated disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief, simple assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and possession and control of regulated drugs (heroin).

Perry was issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County District Court to answer to the above criminal charges. Perry was lodged at Chittenden County Correctional Facility for a lack of $5,000.00 bail set by the honorable court.

Investigating officers are Officer J. Carriveau and Sergeant C. Bassette.