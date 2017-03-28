Nurse Practitioner Dave Mathies Joins Gifford’s Surgical Team

RANDOLPH — When Dave Mathies first came to Gifford while studying for an Associate Degree in Nursing he especially enjoyed his work in the operating room. After graduating he spent a year at Fletcher Allen as a Cardiothoracic RN, and then came back to Gifford to work for nine years as an Operating Room RN.

“After several years as an OR nurse I wanted to be part of more continuous patient care. I would see patients and then never see them again,” he said. “As a surgical nurse practitioner I still enjoy the technical aspects of surgery but also see patients in the clinic. It’s very satisfying to be able to take a patient through the whole process.”

Mathies received a Bachelor of Science from California University of Pennsylvania, an Associate Degree in Nursing from Vermont Technical College, and a Master of Nursing from St. Josephs College of Maine (family Nurse Practitioner). He returns to Gifford as an AANP board-certified surgical nurse practitioner, and now works closely with our surgical team.

He lives in East Montpelier on a small farm with lots of animals with his veterinarian wife and their two children.